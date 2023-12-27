Dear Editor,

Working in sales, I spend a good amount of time on the road traversing the New York State Thruway. Like many of the Spotlight’s readers, I often find myself in a Thruway rest stop. I value the availability of a quick, hot meal, a cup of coffee or a snack. I also value workers receiving time off and workplaces respecting the religious practices of their employees. That’s why I was disappointed to learn of a recent proposal by State lawmakers requiring Thruway rest stop eateries to be open seven days a week.

There are common sense, pro-worker reasons to oppose such a nonsensical law. More pressingly, this proposed law also violates the spirit of the First Amendment. The sponsor of the legislation, Assemblyman Tony Simone, has made clear that he does not agree with the private viewpoints of Chick-fil-A’s owners. He has discussed his personal problems with the company in depth and has designed his law to target a specific company for speech he deems problematic. In saying that “They can just simply change their policy and open up on Sundays,” he knows Chick-fil-A would have no intention to do so and would not violate their deeply-held religious beliefs in order to comply with such a spurious mandate.

There is a negative free speech consequence involved with such a proposal, but there is also the obvious problem that employers should be free to open or close on certain days in accordance with their Constitutionally-protected religious beliefs. Creating a mandate contrary to that could violate the free exercise clause of the First Amendment. Keep in mind the agreement with Chick-fil-A was done knowing they would be closed on Sunday. Had this been deemed an issue, management of the rest areas could have selected a different fast-food restaurant.

While I understand the frustration of some travelers with limited Sunday dining options at certain rest stops, there is something to be said for Chick-fil-A’s growing popularity in New York State. Observe the long lines at recently opened stores across the Capital Region. Look to economic planners in our Town of Colonie, who are working hard to balance ongoing efforts to bring Chick-fil-A here with local quality-of-life concerns. The free market speaks for itself.

New York lawmakers have no shortage of critical issues affecting people across our state. Crime, rising cost of living, a poor business climate, and other problems confront New Yorkers every day. Unfortunately, some of our elected leaders have decided to deflect these critical issues and focus on trivial legislation rather than these quality-of-life problems. Assembly members and state Senators need to focus on repealing bail reform, raise the age and promoting a positive business climate. Perhaps some of these lawmakers have too much time on their hands – I can’t think of any other explanation for a State Assemblyman spending time trying to ban a chicken sandwich.

Sincerely,

Frank A. Mauriello

Albany County Legislature

District 27, Minority Leader