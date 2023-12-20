To the Editor,

More than ever, we live in times when global events have local effects.

The recent terror attack in Israel has resulted in war and has had a tremendous impact on our community – especially those who feel threatened due to their faith, and those who tragically have suffered personal losses. We therefore grieve with our neighbors and stand as their friends as an extended support system.

The community of Bethlehem is a family. Our lives are interconnected, which is why we must and will work honestly together to support greater understanding, commit to respect, and foster civil discourse.

As a town, we categorically reject anti-Semitism, Islamophobia, and hate in all forms and we strive to promote greater compassion towards everyone of all backgrounds, religions, and beliefs. We can do no less.

Town Supervisor David VanLuven

Town Board Members Joyce Becker, Dan Coffey,

Maureen Cunningham, & David DeCancio

Bethlehem