DELMAR – Moving past a brief delay caused by summer vacations, the Town will spend September interviewing candidates who have applied to serve on the 10 member Historic Heath Farm Advisory Committee. Open Space Coordinator Lauren Axford expects interviews to be completed this month and that the committee will have its first meeting by late October.

Axford said the Town “cast a wide net” to attract applications from as many stakeholders as possible. She reported that applications received included ones from people who were not previously involved in Town committees.

The committee will provide insight and technical guidance to help the town craft an overall vision for the properties and structures on the 307 acre Heath Farm property purchased by the Town last year.

In the meantime, the Town’s outside consultant will prepare a report summarizing the comments received by the Town through its interactive “story map” feedback survey that was posted online. Axford, who has not yet seen the comments, stated that the report will be used by the Town and the Committee as a “starting point” to “inform what happens next” with the project’s direction.

Axford added that she was excited that descendents of the Heath family, whose great grandparents and grandparents operated the farm, reached out and offered to provide old photos of the farm during its “heyday”. “The family was thrilled with the project,” she said.