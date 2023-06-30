Instructions

Crust

1. Combine the flour, salt and sugar in a food processor. Add the butter and lard.

2. Use the food processor to work the butter and lard into the flour by pulsing it until the butter is in pea-sized pieces.

3. Whisk the water and vodka together and add it

to the flour/butter mixture a few tablespoons at a

time. It will start to look shaggy, but not dry. It should

hold together when you squeeze it in your hand.

4. Gently press the dough into a ball using a pastry

scraper or your hands. Divide the dough into two pieces and create round disks. Wrap the dough in

plastic and refrigerate for at least an hour, or overnight.

Filling

1. In a small bowl, combine 3⁄4 cup sugar, cornstarch,

salt, and lemon zest. Massage the zest into the sugar.

2. In a large bowl, toss together the blueberries and lemon juice. Add the sugar/lemon zest mixture and gently stir to coat the blueberries.

3. Line a baking sheet with parchment paper. On a floured surface, roll out the chilled pie dough into a 1⁄8-inch-thick-circle. Dust off any extra flour and lay crust onto the prepared pan.

4. Mound the blueberry filling in the middle of crust.

Fold and crimp the dough up so that it covers at

least 2 inches of the filling. Freeze the shaped galette for at least 15 minutes to chill the dough.

5. Preheat the oven to 425 F and set rack in middle of the oven.

6. Just before baking, beat the egg and water to-

gether and brush the edges with egg wash. Sprinkle

crust with the remaining 2 tablespoons of sugar.

7. Bake for 30 minutes, then turn the oven down to 350 F and bake for an additional 30 minutes.

This recipe yields two 12-inch galette crusts. Extra dough can be stored in an airtight container for up to one month.