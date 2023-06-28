DELMAR — On July 26, the community is invited to break out their bicycles and join in the Bethlehem Chamber of Commerce’s new event, Biking, Burgers and Beverages. The event is designed to explore the biking opportunities along the Albany County Helderberg-Hudson Rail Trail and the Normans Kill.

“This is a family-friendly event with fun activities planned for kids of all ages,” said Bethlehem Chamber President Terri Egan.

The event on Wednesday, July 26, will be held from 5-8 p.m. along the stretch of the trail from the Blanchard-Currey American Legion Post 1040 to The Real McCoy Beer Co.

“We love how active the Rail Trail is, and we are grateful to be a fun spot along the way for bikers, runners, dog walkers and anyone looking to get out in this great community,” said Mike Bellini, head brewer and owner of The Real McCoy Beer Co.

At the end points of the trail are multiple activities, including live music. The event includes a skills course, a scavenger hunt, a kids’ bike decorating contest, a bike show and tell, information on biking and pedestrian safety, food trucks, and vendors.

“One option is for youth to learn more about mountain biking from the Flow Riders, a group of primarily elementary-aged kids that ride and compete in mountain bike, gravel, cyclocross and MTB events,” said Egan.

As a part of the experience, participants are encouraged to take the short ride up North Street to see the new trails at Normans Kill Ravines Park.

“We are excited to include The Ravines in this event, as this mountain biking area is one of the best in the area,” Egan said. “We see the potential for this to be a draw for mountain bikers, who can jump on the Rail Trail from many locations, ride to and experience the Ravines, and then enjoy our diverse businesses near the Rail Trail.”

Part of the immersive scavenger hunt will be set up in The Ravines and collaborate with the Mohawk Hudson Land Conservancy’s (MHLC) ART on the Rail Trail.

“ART on the Rail Trail is excited to participate in the Bethlehem Chamber of Commerce’s first annual Biking, Burgers and Beverages event,” said Julie Sasso, volunteer committee chair of MHLC.

Scavenger hunt participants can search for “Fantastical Creatures” that are scattered along the Helderberg-Hudson Rail Trail. After completing the hunt, participants can visit Chamber locations to receive a special prize.

“The whimsical and diverse sculptures hidden along the trail were created by local artists and community members and are sure to delight,” said Sasso. “The ART on the Rail Trail scavenger hunt is part of the larger Mohawk Hudson Land Conservancy’s Summer Hike-a-thon, which is occurring at all 22 MHLC preserves throughout the month of July.”

This is the inaugural Biking, Burgers and Beverages event; however, it only marks the beginning of the Chamber’s ambitions for the event. Egan noted the Chamber plans to hopefully “grow each year and eventually include the entire 9 miles from Albany to Voorheesville.”

“The Rail Trail is more than just a paved pathway for walkers, joggers and bikers,” said Egan. “It is a way to attract visitors to our area for recreation and increase the number of customers for businesses located on or near the trail.”