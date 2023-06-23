Individuals who fancy themselves adventurous in the kitchen may want to consider homemade chocolate recipes to

entice their romantic partners. Ganache, an

indulgent chocolate creation, may seem like

it requires a master class in chocolate making

to create. However, ganache is simpler to create than chocolate lovers may think.

According to the chocolate experts at Coeur de Xocolat, there are various origin stories for ganache. In one such story, French chef Georges Auguste Escoffier, who would become the creator of chocolate truffles, had his apprentice making pastry cream. That apprentice accidentally spilled hot cream into a bowl of expensive chopped chocolate.

Escoffier yelled “ganache,” a derogatory term meaning “fool,” at the apprentice. But when Escoffier grabbed the bowl and began to stir it, he noticed anemulsion started to

form and the cream and chocolate created a silky sauce that could be used for coating or glazing. When the mixture cooled and hardened, it had a paste-like texture that could form balls. Escoffier coated the balls

in cocoa powder and noticed they resembled

mushroom truffles. Hence, chocolate truffles were born, as was delicious ganache.

Ganache is relatively easy to make. Enjoy this version, courtesy of Martha Stewart kitchens.