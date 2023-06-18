Bethlehem Volunteer Fire Log June 2 – June 8
Each Week, Spotlight News lists calls from Delmar, Elsmere, North Bethlehem, Slingerlands and Selkirk fire companies. These department are comprised of local volunteers. Please consider serving your neighbors as a volunteer firefighter.
Friday, June 2
8:51 AM Structure Fire Alarm VISTA BLVD Slingerlands, Delmar, Elsmere,
North Bethlehem VFD
2:42 PM Outdoor Fire ROUTE 9W Elsmere VFD
4:39 PM Carbon Monoxide No Illness SOUTHWOOD DR Slingerlands, Delmar VFD
10:33 PM Structure Fire Possible MAPLE AVE Selkirk VFD
Saturday, June 3
8:34 PM Hazardous Condition KENWOOD AVE Elsmere VFD
Sunday, June 4
6:33 AM Structure Fire Alarm DELAWARE AVE Delmar VFD
1:04 PM Structure Fire Vulnerable LC HICKORY DR North Bethlehem VFD
4:16 PM Structure Fire Alarm BROOKMAN AVE Elsmere VFD
11:36 PM Structure Fire Alarm DELAWARE AVE Delmar VFD
Monday, June 5
12:38 PM Structure Fire Alarm DELAWARE AVE Elsmere, Delmar VFD
4:59 PM Charlie AUTUMN DR, 261N North Bethlehem VFD
8:43 PM Structure Fire Alarm ORCHARD ST Slingerlands VFD
Tuesday, June 6
12:32 PM Structure Fire Alarm VISTA BLVD Slingerlands, Delmar, Elsmere, North Bethlehem VFD
4:44 PM Crash PI THATCHER ST Selkirk VFD
6:37 PM Bravo HENRY AVE North Bethlehem VFD
Wednesday, June 7
10:27 AM Hazardous Condition SHANKS PL Delmar VFD
4:56 PM Crash PI I 87 SB Selkirk VFD
Thursday, June 8
7:29 AM Structure Fire Alarm DELAWARE AVE Elsmere, Delmar VFD
12:48 PM Structure Fire Alarm FRONTAGE RD Elsmere, Delmar VFD