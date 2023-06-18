Bethlehem Volunteer Fire Log June 2 – June 8

Each Week, Spotlight News lists calls from Delmar, Elsmere, North Bethlehem, Slingerlands and Selkirk fire companies. These department are comprised of local volunteers. Please consider serving your neighbors as a volunteer firefighter.

Friday, June 2

8:51 AM Structure Fire Alarm VISTA BLVD Slingerlands, Delmar, Elsmere,

North Bethlehem VFD

2:42 PM Outdoor Fire ROUTE 9W Elsmere VFD

4:39 PM Carbon Monoxide No Illness SOUTHWOOD DR Slingerlands, Delmar VFD

10:33 PM Structure Fire Possible MAPLE AVE Selkirk VFD

Saturday, June 3

8:34 PM Hazardous Condition KENWOOD AVE Elsmere VFD

Sunday, June 4

6:33 AM Structure Fire Alarm DELAWARE AVE Delmar VFD

1:04 PM Structure Fire Vulnerable LC HICKORY DR North Bethlehem VFD

4:16 PM Structure Fire Alarm BROOKMAN AVE Elsmere VFD

11:36 PM Structure Fire Alarm DELAWARE AVE Delmar VFD

Monday, June 5

12:38 PM Structure Fire Alarm DELAWARE AVE Elsmere, Delmar VFD

4:59 PM Charlie AUTUMN DR, 261N North Bethlehem VFD

8:43 PM Structure Fire Alarm ORCHARD ST Slingerlands VFD

Tuesday, June 6

12:32 PM Structure Fire Alarm VISTA BLVD Slingerlands, Delmar, Elsmere, North Bethlehem VFD

4:44 PM Crash PI THATCHER ST Selkirk VFD

6:37 PM Bravo HENRY AVE North Bethlehem VFD

Wednesday, June 7

10:27 AM Hazardous Condition SHANKS PL Delmar VFD

4:56 PM Crash PI I 87 SB Selkirk VFD

Thursday, June 8

7:29 AM Structure Fire Alarm DELAWARE AVE Elsmere, Delmar VFD

12:48 PM Structure Fire Alarm FRONTAGE RD Elsmere, Delmar VFD