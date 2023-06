SELKIRK – The nature trail at AW Becker Elementary School was reopened after major renovations on Thursday, June 1 with a ribbon cutting ceremony and celebration. The signs were a collaborative effort between different grade levels. Teri Egan and other business leaders were invited by students to attend.

The renovated nature trail at AW Becker Elementary School in Selkirk is reopened for everyone on Thursday, June 1.