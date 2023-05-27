One was arrested at least seven times in six months in Colonie and Bethlehem

DELMAR – We normally do not report on petit larceny charges, but Shawnte Pringle, 49, of Albany keeps showing up in our reporting.

Bethlehem police responded to CVS on Delaware Avenue on Thursday, May 11 at approximately 4:15 a.m. for a report of two shoplifters inside the store.

According to reports, a male and a female were inside the store filling bags with merchandise then leaving the store. The pair were observed by employees entering a black SUV and leaving.

Upon arrival, officers observed the SUV pull on to Elsmere Avenue and performed a traffic stop.

While interviewing the driver, he said that he picked up the two passengers and brought them to CVS to pick up medicine.

The two people in the back seats were later identified as a 29-year-old Albany man and Pringle.

The officer observed the bags with the stolen merchandise hanging out in the rear of the vehicle.

Pringle gave a false name and resisted arrest, but was taken into custody and charged with those and petit larceny.

She was arrested in October, with another man for stealing two generators from Tractor Supply in Glenmont with another man. The pair had tried to take items from that store three times in a week. Pringle gave a false name to police in October and Bethlehem Town Court issued a warrant for her arrest on that charge on December 2. She was arrested on that warrant in January to face the additional charge. She was released under supervision of probation in that case.

Pringle was also arrested in Colonie on December 3, day after Bethlehem issued its warrant, at the Buy Buy Baby store on Central Avenue. She had an outstanding warrant from Colonie at that point and also gave police a false name, and had a quantity of drugs. Pringle was charged with false personation and criminal possession of a controlled substance. She was processed on the warrant and given an appearance ticket.

Colonie police arrested Pringle again after she was released from the Albany County jail for another arrest on Monday, March 13 on a warrant for not showing up for her court date.

She was given an appearance ticket and sent back to the jail until she was scheduled back in Colonie Town Court later in the day to be arraigned.

In the most-recent Bethlehem case, Pringle was arraigned by Bethlehem Town Judge Ryan Donovan and sent to the Albany County jail.

DWAI-drugs and alcohol

GUILDERLAND – On Saturday, May 13 at about 9:35 p.m. State Police stopped a vehicle on Western Avenue in Guilderland for multiple Vehicle and Traffic Law violations. The driver was identified as a 21-year-old Troy man. The man was arrested for Driving While Ability Impaired.

He was transported to SP Latham for processing, where he provided a breath sample that returned a 0.03 percent BAC. The man was then evaluated by a Drug Recognition Expert (DRE) while in custody, and a blood sample was collected following the evaluation.

He was charged with DWAI-combination of alcohol and drugs, a misdemeanor. The man was issued tickets returnable to Guilderland Town Court on June 5 and released to a sober third party.

Aggravated DWI, Criminal Contempt, Harassment

VOORHEESVILLE – Albany County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a disturbance call at residence in the Village on Saturday, May 13 at approximately 12:45 a.m.

When deputies arrived they found a 33-year-old woman standing next to her white Honda Accord. After an investigation, the woman was at a residence that she had an active stay-away order for and she said she was picking up belongings. Reports stated she was kicking the front door of the residence, but the deputies did not observe any damage.

The woman told them she had driven to the residence and deputies observed a strong odor of an alcoholic beverage emanating from her breath, she had glassy, watery eyes, slurred speech and was having trouble standing.

The woman was given and failed field sobriety tests and tested positive for breath alcohol on a pre-screening device.

At the police station, she provided a breath sample that returned a .26 percent BAC.

She was charged with DWI and criminal contempt, both misdemeanors, and harassment, a violation.

The woman was given an appearance ticket for New Scotland Town Court for June 16 and released.

Warrant, then another warrant

MENANDS – A Menands woman in custody by Menands police on Tuesday, May 16 at 12:01 p.m. and found to have an outstanding warrant from the Town of Bethlehem.

The warrant for Sativa Green, 23, stems from an April 2020 incident at Walmart in Glenmont where she was arrested for larceny and resisting arrest and released under the supervision of probation at that time.

Green was arraigned on the warrant by Bethlehem Town Judge Andrew Kirby and again released under the supervision of probation. She was then transported to the City of Albany where Green had another outstanding warrant from that Court.

Outstanding warrant

GLENMONT – Bethlehem police responded to CAPCOM on Bender Lane on Wednesday, May 17 for a suspicious person.

When officers arrived they were told that a woman was in the bathroom for extensive time and when the woman emerged she was identified as Janay Willingham, 31, of Albany.

A check showed that Willingham had an outstanding warrant from East Greenbush. She was taken into custody and transported to meet East Greenbush police.