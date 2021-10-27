DELMAR — Six Bethlehem Central High School students were distinguished as some of the best student musicians in New York state.

Four have been invited to showcase their talents last week as part of the New York State School Music Association (NYSSMA) All-State Conference in Rochester and two have been selected as alternates.

The six were among the student musicians from the high school whose high marks on NYSSMA solo performances last spring helped earn them recognition among New York’s top instrumentalists and vocalists. The selection process for an All-State musician includes teacher recommendations, in addition to top audition scores at the NYSSMA solo evaluations.

Bethlehem students named as All-State Musicians include Orin Carlson-Lee (Bass), Grade 11; Daniel Jantson (Baritone, voice), – Grade 12; Ryan Kegg (Bassoon), Grade 12; and William Wu (Cello), Grade 11.

All-State alternates include Peyton Roach (Viola), Grade 11; and Michael Xie (Cello), Grade 12.