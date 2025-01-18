ALBANY—With Stacks Espresso Bar announcing that it will close the doors to its Lark Street location to move across the way to the former Cafe Hollywood joint, it has coffee lovers happy and speculative for the future.

The local chain of cafes is moving and shaking as of late. Since opening on Lark Street a decade ago, three more joints have opened under its flag. Stack’s CEO Sue Dunckel has already shared plans to offer cocktails when the new Center Square location opens, promising evening hours in an Albany Business Review article, which should cater to night owls in need of java after 5.

It’s a familiar dilemma for downtown Albany residents: the workday ends, and the craving for a quiet coffeehouse to unwind or get creative kicks in. Yet, with most local coffee spots closing their doors by late afternoon, options for a caffeine-fueled evening are few and far between.

A recent social media discussion highlighted the growing demand for cafés in downtown Albany to extend their hours into the evening. Local favorites such as Daily Grind close at 3 p.m., Stacks Espresso Bar shuts its doors at 4 p.m., and Alias Coffee wraps up service by 5 p.m., leaving few options for those seeking a post-work coffee break. While Bitchin Donuts remains open until 7 p.m., its limited seating poses challenges for patrons hoping to linger.

The online conversation revealed a shared sentiment among community members yearning for more late-night café options. Suggestions for alternatives included venues that, while not traditional coffeehouses, offer extended hours and a relaxed atmosphere.

One popular suggestion was The Excelsior Pub, which recently began serving French press coffee to complement its Dry January offerings. “Not exactly a coffee shop, but we sell coffee, are open late, and are pretty chill,” wrote a representative of the pub. Users praised the establishment’s laid-back vibe, with one noting it’s a great spot to pair coffee with trivia night.

Another favorite mentioned was Saba Café on Central Avenue, which boasts some of the latest hours in the area—open until midnight on weekdays and 2 a.m. on weekends. Saba’s coffee and tea offerings appealed to those seeking a quiet space for reading or working well into the evening.

The discussion also touched on potential changes in the local coffee scene. One user pointed out that Stacks Espresso Bar might extend its hours when it relocates to the former Café Hollywood space on State Street. “I saw people talking about them having live music,” they shared, signaling a possible shift toward a more vibrant evening café culture.

Some lamented the closure of beloved spaces like the Hudson River Coffee House, which once provided a haven for late-night coffee enthusiasts. “Reopen Anton,” one commenter urged, referencing the venue’s former owner.

The thread underscored a broader issue: the lack of a “third space” in Albany during the evenings. While bars are plentiful, they don’t always cater to those seeking a quieter atmosphere for working, reading, or relaxing. “I end up reading at the bar a lot, just to get out of my house,” one user shared, “but it’s always loud, and I end up spending too much money.”

With the demand for late-night coffeehouses clearly expressed, Albany may have an opportunity to fill this gap. Whether through extended hours at existing cafés or new ventures designed to cater to night owls, downtown could benefit from more welcoming spaces after dark.

As one Reddit user aptly put it: “The Third Space open late is definitely missing. Word.”