ALBANY — The state Office of General Services is looking to New York residents for donations of two spruce trees to be displayed at the State Capitol during the upcoming holiday season.

OGS Commissioner Jeanette Moy announced the call for trees, which will be featured in East Capitol Park and on the south side of the Capitol near the Empire State Plaza skating rink.

The trees, a centerpiece of the state’s holiday festivities, will be removed from the donor’s property at no cost in mid-November. They will be lit during New York State’s annual tree lighting event in December at the Empire State Plaza.

The ideal tree for donation is a spruce between 35 and 55 feet tall, easily accessible, and clear of power lines. Proximity to the Capital Region is preferred to facilitate transportation.

Individuals interested in donating a tree are encouraged to contact Kevin Ciampi at OGS. Potential donors should email [email protected] with their name, the address where the tree is located, a photo of the tree, and a contact phone number.