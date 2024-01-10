TROY – Johnny Rabb & The Tichy Boys, with special guests Chris Sprague, Michael Kelley, Josh Greenberg, and Tommy Love, performed their annual Rock ‘N Roll Christmas show at The Hangar on the Hudson on Saturday, Dec. 23.
Photos by Amy Modesti / The Spot518
Johnny Rabb and The Tichy Boys Performed their Rock ‘N Roll Christmas show at The Hangar on the Hudson in Troy, NY Saturday, December 23, 2023.
Chris Sprague of Johnny Rabb and The Tichy Boys playing the drums at the Rock ‘N Roll Christmas show at The Hangar on the Hudson in Troy, NY Saturday, December 23, 2023.
Johnny Rabb and The Tichy Boys Ft. Tommy Love, concluding their Rock ‘N Roll Christmas show at The Hangar on the Hudson in Troy, NY Saturday, December 23, 2023.
Johnny Rabb and The Tichy Boys Performed their Rock ‘N Roll Christmas show at The Hangar on the Hudson in Troy, NY Saturday, December 23, 2023.
Part of Don Young with Josh Greenberg of Johnny Rabb and The Tichy Boys performing at the Rock ‘N Roll Christmas show held at The Hangar on the Hudson in Troy, NY Saturday, December 23, 2023.
John Tichy, guitarist and vocalist of The Tichy Boys, performing his Rock ‘N Roll Christmas show at The Hangar on the Hudson in Troy, NY Saturday, December 23, 2023.
Johnny Rabb and The Tichy Boys Performed their Rock ‘N Roll Christmas show at The Hangar on the Hudson in Troy, NY Saturday, December 23, 2023.
People dancing to Johnny Rabb and The Tichy Boys performing at their Rock ‘N Roll Christmas show at The Hangar on the Hudson in Troy, NY Saturday, December 23, 2023.
Johnny Rabb and The Tichy Boys Performed their Rock ‘N Roll Christmas show at The Hangar on the Hudson in Troy, NY Saturday, December 23, 2023.