ALBANY – Albany Center Gallery (ACG) will continue its 2023 Members’ Show into 2024, with the exhibit closing on Saturday, January 13, 2024. The annual members’ exhibit highlights and recognizes over 200 locally talented artists and brings them together to show off their creations and levels of expertise. With the gallery’s holiday hours, the gallery will be closed from Saturday, December 23 through Monday, January 1, 2024. Learn more about the exhibit and the gallery online at www.albanycentergallery.org

.