SCHENECTADY – Christmas is a time for giving and assisting those in need of care and attention. At age 21, lead singer and violinist Cait Tizzone and her band Lucid Street will give back to cats and kittens by putting on 51Aid 2023, an event to benefit AnimaLovers -The Animal Welfare League of the Greater Capital District organization.

AnimaLovers, the not-for-profit cat and kitten rescue organization based in Rensselaer, provides housing, veterinary care, and adoption of unwanted, abandoned, abused, and stray cats and kittens and educates the public and potential adopters about the health and training needs of the domesticated animals.

According to Tizzone, the organization and its team of volunteers are experiencing a tough year working in the animal rescue community. Due to hoarding cases, sick cats abandoned by owners, and an outbreak of distemper (parvo) virus across the Capital Region’s cat colonies, AnimaLovers has been facing the highest emergency vet bills since its inception 27 years ago.

Hence the need for a benefit event.

AnimaLovers 2023 will be held Sunday, December 17, 3-8 p.m. at Frog Alley Brewing Company, located at 108 State Street, Schenectady. Although Tizzone is all set on acquiring physical items to be raffled at the benefit, there will be a $5 cover at the door and all 100% of the proceeds will benefit AnimaLovers.

Tizzone is also requesting monetary donations from sponsors to ensure that the event can have the behind the scenes production needed to pull off the show.

Where it all began…

Tizzone had the idea for AnimaLovers 2023 when she was inspired to create a Christmas video series on her YouTube channel, @caittizz, featuring musicians from all different parts of the Capital Region music scene. She began reaching out to musicians and asked them if they were interested in getting together for a benefit event and they, in return, showed interest in the idea.

Tizzone’s friend, musician, and MC for the show Chelsea Brandow suggested doing the benefit for AnimaLovers, the organization that Chelsea fosters for and Tizzone realized that she wanted to do the event for them.

Cait holds the organization close to her heart as she too, rescued her cat Boo off the streets when he was three-weeks-old and to this day, wants to do the best she can to aid as many cats as possible, she said.

The performers…

In addition to Tizzone’s band Lucid Street will be another band, aBlast featuring Kevin Brandow and Mike Shuldt of The Refrigerators and Dave Brennan of The Schmooze, with additional musicians, Beth Tranka, Rich Romano, Keri Alonzo, Tommy Love, Al Bruno, Athena Christian, Matty D., Chelsea Brandow, Vanna aka Mia Longo, and Bethany Autumn. Several of these musicians perform in Skeeter Creek, Jukebox Rebellion, Contagious, Vanna & The Von Bons, and Ask Alice.

Prior to Sunday, Cait has done a video interview and performed a Christmas song with all of her musical guest stars who will be performing at AnimaLovers 2023, as seen on her personal YouTube channel @caittizz (Cait Tizzone) and encourages fans to check out the videos. She and her band were interviewed on Saturday, Dec. 9 by News10ABC weekend co-anchor and reporter Giuliana Bruno about the holiday benefit concert.

The 50/50 and Raffles…

In addition to a 50/50, many raffle items will be given away at the benefit. Event goers who wish to purchase raffle tickets can do so for $35 for a body length, $10 for arms length, $5 for a hands length, and $2 per ticket. Raffle prizes were donated from many area businesses and bands including Crowne Plaza Albany -The Desmond Hotel, Parkway Music, Proctor’s, Benson’s Pet Center, Albany Patroons, and others.

To learn more about Lucid Street and 51Aid 2023 can be found on Lucid Street’s social media pages on Facebook and Instagram (@lucid_street) and their website lucidstreetband.com, and on News10 and Frog Alley Brewing Company’s websites.