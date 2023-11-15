TROY – Capital Region bands and spectators raised a total of $1,909 and brought in several bags/carts of food for The Food Pantries for the Capital District on Sunday, Nov. 5 at Rustic Barn Pub.
Photos by Amy Modesti / The Spot 518
click here to view the gallery
Close up of skeleton bat on the mirror at Rustic Barn Pub Sunday, November 5,2023.
Saratoga City All Stars performing as part of Foodstock 10 held at Rustic Barn Pub in Troy, NY, Sunday, November 5, 2023.
Bob Resnick of Off The Record playing drums as part of Foodstock 10 held at Rustic Barn Pub in Troy, Sunday, November 5, 2023.
People attending the closing of Foodstock 10 held at Rustic Barn Pub in Troy, NY Sunday, November 5, 2023.
The Tyes performing as part of Foodstock 10 held at the Rustic Barn Pub in Troy, NY Sunday, November 5, 2023.
Thee Mr. E. Band, featuring Steven Keller on guitar and vocals, closing out Foodstock 10 held at Rustic Barn Pub in Troy, Sunday, November 5, 2023.
Soul Sky performing as part of Foodstock 10 held at Rustic Barn Pub, Sunday, November 5, 2023.
Harry Coyle of The Tyes performing at Rustic Barn Pub as part of Foodstock 10, Sunday, November 5, 2023.