Halloween Costume Swap

Beginning October 1, the library will begin accepting donations of clean, gently worn Halloween costumes. On Saturday, Oct. 21, from 10:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m., we will host a costume swap. It will be first come, first served, no sizes or styles are guaranteed.

The Great Give Back

From Sunday, October 1 through Tuesday, October 31, the library will be partnering with Karie Jean’s Closet to support the Capital City Rescue Mission. We will be collecting personal care items as part of The Great Give Back. Some examples of needed items would be regular size and travel size shampoo, conditioner, deodorant, body wash, soap, toothpaste, toothbrushes, and feminine hygiene products.

Voorheesville History Walk

Take a trip down memory lane with local history guide Dennis Ulion on Saturday, Oct. 14. This may be the last local history guided tour of the season, so sign up today if you’re interested in learning about how Voorheesville became what it is today. Wear comfortable clothing and shoes, as this walk is 2.2 miles and will take 2.5 hours. Please register as this program is subject to rain cancellation. We will meet at St. Matthew’s overflow parking lot at 9:30 a.m.

Author Visit w/ Tom Conwell

Join us at 6:30 p.m., Wednesday, Sept. 27 as author Tom Conwell discusses his book, “The Night Visitants: A Ufologist, An Experiencer, and The Undefinable”. Meet the mild-mannered ufologist and pattern researcher as he talks about his quest to prove that extraterrestrials are already here. Books will be available for purchase, no registration is needed.

Save a Life

The library will be hosting a blood drive on Wednesday, October 4, from 1:00 to 6:00 p.m. Every 2 seconds someone in the U.S. needs blood. Your blood could save a life. To schedule an appointment please call 1-800-RED-CROSS or visit www.redcrossblood.org.

