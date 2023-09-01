SPENCERTOWN – The Spencertown Academy Arts Center will be having the 18th Annual Festival of Books from Friday, Sept. 1-Sunday, Sept. 3. Sunday’s events, starting at 10:30 a.m., will feature the winners of the Young Writers Contest reading their entries and book presentations from Jonathan Darman at noon, Daphne Kalotay and Jane Roper at 1: 30 p.m., and concluding the talks will be Julie Kabat at 3:00 p.m.

The event will also include a member’s only preview sale, giant book sale, children’s program, and author presentation. Event will be held at Spencertown Academy Arts Center, located at 790 Route 203, Spencertown. Visit Festival of Books 2023 – Spencertown Academy for more information.

This story appeared on page 13 of the August 30, 2023 print edition of the Spot