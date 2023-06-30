ALBANY — For more than 20 years, the band Skeeter Creek has been a highlight of signature Capital District events. They remain local favorites, as 2023 has marked one of their most active years as a band to date.

Skeeter Creek is a headlining act at many of the iconic festivals this summer, including Rock the Block, Rockin’ on the River, Saratoga County Fair, Freedom Park, Washington County Fair, or at one of their routine shows at Doc Browns.

“There’s a lot!” joked guitarist, vocalist, and band founder Joe Kulewicz. “We’ve got a lot of shows planned for the summer. We’re honored to do those year after year. It’s been a tradition for us. We really look forward to those.”

Kulewicz highlighted the particular focus that the band puts into its summer concerts. The summer lineup of shows is the amalgamation of Skeeter Creek’s yearlong work as a band.

“Everyone wants to be outside on a beautiful summer night with live music. It’s a great combination,” he said, noting that “there are massive crowd turnouts” for the events.

“Their fans love them, and they love their fans,” said Kathleen Anderson, director of entertainment of Vapor Night Club at Saratoga Casino Hotel.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, Skeeter Creek performed virtual shows.

“It was tough to do,” admitted Kulewicz. “I’m glad that we’re back to performing live now.”

In-person shows allow Skeeter Creek to interact with the audience and feed off their energy.

“It’s finally back to where it was pre-Covid, if not a little bit stronger than it was before,” Kulewicz continued. “We can see a difference in crowd sizes. The energy is double what it used to be. It’s made a difference. It’s back full steam, and it’s a welcome sight.”

“I have been in this industry for many years, and I think the success of Skeeter Creek is due to the fact that they really love what they do, and it shows in their performance,” said Anderson. “Not to mention, they are all extremely talented musicians.”

Earlier in the year, Vapor Night Club

hosted a historic event for the band. Skeeter Creek celebrated its 2,000th show, performing at the nightclub’s full capacity with an additional several hundred outside of the club.

“When they play at Vapor, you can feel the energy as fans start to enter the room,” said Anderson. “When Skeeter Creek hits the stage, the energy is off the charts.”

“The 2,000th show itself was amazing,” enthused Kulewicz. “To me, it just summed up the whole career. For me, personally, it was a huge moment.”

Playing with fellow band members David Ahl, Renee Lussier-Ahl, Dominic Paratore, Juan Lopez, Jeff Dudwoire, Rich Romano, and Nick Relation, he views the band’s longevity and success as a testament to Skeeter Creek’s fortitude and connection with their fans. Kulewicz described the band as “grateful and thankful.”

“We have a lot of loyal people who back us, support us, and have come to see us for 20 years,” said Kulewicz. “We’re truly grateful for that. Without people coming out to see us, we wouldn’t be here, and we wouldn’t be doing this, especially at this level.”

In addition to Skeeter Creek’s upcoming appearances at music festivals, concerts and shows, new music and other significant announcements for the band are planned for the fall.

“We’re in the process of a major development,” Kulewicz hinted. Skeeter Creek’s latest work is the product of an eight-month-long process that Kulewicz called “pretty exciting.”

“It’s the best job in the world,” said Kulewicz. “I say that every day.”