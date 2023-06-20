ALBANY – Get ready to watch a film about a musician’s life in the 1980’s.Berkshires musician,writer and producer Sandy McKnight has produced a new feature-length musical-comedy film based on his own real-life experience of playing in New York City bands in the 1980’s. The personal film will premiere Thursday, June 22 at the Beacon Theater on North Street in Pittsfield, MA and make its Capital Region debut at the Madison Theater Sunday, June 25.

Born in Brooklyn, NY, and residing in Lee, MA, McKnight has been a fixture in the music business from as far back as the 1970’s. McKnight was involved in New York City’s ‘New Wave’ scene, playing shows at CBGBs, Max’s and Great Gildersleeves.

As songwriter, McKnight produced songs for the movie and television show, Colbert and the 2012 film Petunia starring Thora Birch. He also worked with artists Todd Rundgren, Earl Slick, Graham Maby, and ‘80’s TV legend, John Davidson.

In local theater, McKnight’s writing has appeared in the sketch comedy and variety show The Berserkshires, appearing at Dewey Hall, Sharon Playhouse, and Shakespeare & Company.

About ‘Band Boy’

‘Band Boy’ is a story about a young musician and songwriter who in 1983, decides to leave his life in Michigan and heads south where he meets a like-minded group of musicians. The musicians take a beat-up van and hit the road playing at dive bars.One night, a manager hears them and suggests they come to New York where the band can be recorded. Skeptical at first, the musicians go for it and the adventure begins. And soon, the musicians get tangled up into the corrupt, washed-up music business.

The film features a Berkshires-area cast and crew, including Wanda Houston; character actor Andrew Joffe, Sherman Howard (best known for his appearances on ‘Seinfeld’, ‘Day of the Dead’, and ‘Lethal Weapon 2’), and singer-songwriter Liv Cummins. Also starring are Albany-based actors Mark A. Contento and Mary Liz-Adams, and Boston,MA actors Steven Sawan and Sam Kombo portraying the band members.

‘Band Boy’ was originally written as a stage musical during the pandemic and McKnight adapted the script into a film. McKnight’s mission for the filmmaking was to maintain the intimacy and naturalistic feel of a live performance, he said. The movie, filmed by Stockbridge, MA’s Silo Media and Dalton,MA editor Michael Sinopoli, was filmed in five days at the Sheffield, MA Dewey Hall. Although McKnight received a grant from Berkshire Film and Media Collaborative, area performing arts nonprofit Columbia Arts Team, and a crowd-sourcing campaign, the film and the movie’s 10 songs took almost two years to complete. “I didn’t want to tell the rags-to-riches story you see in most show-biz movies. Truth is, most of us don’t do it for the money or fame, but the dream of overnight success in the early ‘80s kept us going through the rough times.” McKnight said. “The story has a lot of laughs, but also a good dose of pathos.”McKnight said viewers can find themselves rooting for the young idealists in the film.

‘Band Boy’ was produced by Columbia Arts Team (Lee, MA), a 501c3 non-for-profit and proceeds from the screening will go towards the mission of showcasing local performers and writers’ original work. Seats for the Beacon Theater show are limited. Tickets can be purchased in advance at www.tinyurl.com/bandboymovie.