LAKE GEORGE — The wait will soon be over for the return of one of Upstate New York’s most popular winter attractions.

Ice Castles in Lake George will open to the public at 4 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 6. The attraction originally anticipated an open date of January 27, but a warm start to January pushed back the event’s plans.

Ice artisans are working around the clock to get the attraction in the Adirondack Mountains ready for the grand opening. The interactive experience will feature ice-carved tunnels, fountains, slides, frozen thrones, and cascading towers of ice embedded with color-changing LED lights. This season, the icy fortress is also adding a winter light walk and an ice bar. The Polar Pub will offer a variety of winter-themed alcoholic drinks. Although Ice Castles will not be open in time for the weekend, the attraction’s ice bar and light walk will be free to visit on Friday and Saturday night, February 3-4.

“We’re excited to finally announce our opening day in New York,” said Ice Castles CEO Kyle Standifird, “Mother Nature has thrown us a few challenges this season, which delayed our opening. While winter doesn’t always come on our schedule, we’re thankful that it does come eventually.”

The Lake George attraction should remain open through late February or early March, weather permitting. Tickets are available on the company’s website, www.icecastles.com/new-york/

Ice Castles has four other locations in Wisconsin, Minnesota, New Hampshire, and Utah.