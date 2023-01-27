ALBANY — Chuck Garvey has returned to join moe. on the road full-time. The announcement was shared just as the band announced it’s 21-date winter, including a two-night run at the Albany Palace Theatre on Friday and Saturday, Feb. 24 and 25.

Less than two weeks after his special appearance at the band’s New Year’s Eve performance in Philadelphia, the moe. guitarist announced he will be returning to the road full-time for the band’s 21-date winter 2023 tour, which kicked off from Huntington on Thursday, Jan. 19.

The long-awaited announcement comes 13 months after Garvey suffered a stroke after the band’s Halloween 2021 performance. According to members of the band, his return would not have happened without the support of the moe. community.

“Thank you for your well-wishes and your donations, without which my recovery would not have happened,” Garvey said in a letter to fans in November. “This year has been a really long, difficult one for me, but a rewarding one, in that I learned what a person needs to do to achieve goals. Some are basic, everyday things like speech, and some are more about universal things that I noticed about family, friends, and community that keep us all afloat.”

“So, thank you for your help and your community,” Chuck continued. “I can’t wait to see all of you where the water falls, and the music calls.

“This past year has been a trying time for moe., as a band,” commented bassist Rob Derhak. “We were faced with an unthinkable decision of replacing our brother Chuck with another guitarist. Suke stepped in and stepped up. He brought his unique style, unparalleled talent, and hyper-focused work ethic into the group. Without his help, we wouldn’t have been able to survive the last year, and I think I speak for all of us when I say that we are eternally grateful. Thank You Suke Cerulo.”

moe.’s 21-date, winter 2023 tour will feature select performances throughout the east coast. Beginning with three nights in NY, NJ, and DC in late January, the tour will resume with a 2-night run at the State Theatre in Portland, ME over President’s Day weekend, and an additional 2-night run at the Palace Theater in Albany, NY on February 24-25, coinciding with “moe.day” in Albany on 2/24. Following a short break, the second leg of the tour will center around the southeast, with a number of dates in Florida, and wrap with a 2-night run at Variety Playhouse in Atlanta on March 23-24. For ticketing and show info, please visit https://moe.org/tour

