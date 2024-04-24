Young stars shine bright

COHOES — At the Cohoes Music Hall, the curtain is rising on three new productions for the Playhouse Stage Academy’s spring and summer seasons. ‘Spring Awakening’, ‘Legally Blonde: The Musical’, and ‘Finding Nemo Jr.’ will feature the academy’s bright young stars and highlight the skills they’ve learned throughout the year.

“It’s a fun-filled summer and spring at the Music Hall,” said AshleySimone Kirchner, Director of Education.

Many of the 13 adolescent stars in ‘Spring Awakening’ have been working and auditioning with the academy since they were children and now have honed their craft as young adults for the show.

“The show is a mature content show, but people really should come to see the work that these future Broadway stars are doing. It’s unbelievable,” said Kirchner. “And it’s such a good example of the work they’ve been doing all year long.”

Lighting up the summer stage from July 17–August 11, ‘Legally Blonde: The Musical’ will be performed by the company. “That’s a really exciting show because we have a teen actor who is playing Elle, as well as the college-age students in the show,” said Kirchner.

15 adolescent actors will be in the production, which Kirchner described as ‘fun and dance-focused’. The upbeat production combines their students and professional actors. Actor and Broadway star Patrick Ryan Sullivan will play the role of ‘Professor Callahan’.

Sullivan, who has performed in numerous productions over the years, such as ‘42nd Street’, ‘Beauty and the Beast’, and ‘Titanic’, is also a teacher. “We are so excited to have him in town, working with our students throughout that process,” enthused Kirchner.

This combination of education and experience is essential to the academy’s mission of creating the future stars of the professional stage. “All of the work that they’ve put into their dance training and vocal training will have a moment to shine in all of these shows,” said Kirchner.

Playful and imaginative, ‘Finding Nemo Jr.’ will run from August 21–25. The production with over 30 students is the culmination of their summer day camp. Kirchner highlighted the relationships and confidence that the young children develop over the process and “the amount of joy and fun that they find in putting on this show.”

“They take such ownership and pride in these opportunities and are so proud and satisfied with their performances at the end,” said Kirchner. “Even the youngest, the 4 and 5-year-olds, go out there and conquer their fears.”

Their programs, which work with students from ages 4 to 18, allow space for students who want to pursue theater recreationally and those who want to pursue it in college and beyond. Regardless of how far the student wishes to take their dream, Kirchner has noticed the benefits for all ages.

From learning group speaking skills to time management, immersion in the arts is “good for your physical health and your mental health,” said Kirchner. “I think the arts are one of the best things a young person can experience when they grow up. It shows its benefits in every aspect of life.”

“The benefit of a student being involved in the arts is astronomical,” she continued. “The arts are such a good opportunity for kids to develop self-confidence and figure out their point of view. It’s great for discovering your sense of self.”

Columbia High School graduate Jake Goodman feels the same. “Playhouse Stage Academy was an integral part of my upbringing,” he said. He is currently finishing his senior year at PACE University, where he will graduate with a BFA in Musical Theatre and is a member of Actors Equity.

“I received pre-professional training that was second-to-none from incredible instructors like Ashley, that gave me the necessary skills I needed to pursue my dream at a higher level,” he continued.

“I am not quite sure I could have made it to this point if it weren’t for my time with Playhouse Stage,” he added. “I am forever grateful for my experiences playing leading roles in shows like Newsies and Urinetown and ensemble roles in shows like The Pajama Game and Pippin, all while getting to collaborate with my wildly talented peers and teachers.”

“The Capital Region is bursting with talented students,” said Kirchner. “We are really lucky to be working with so many of them, and as they get older, we will be able to provide them with more pre-professional opportunities, place them alongside professional and Broadway actors, and help them refine and build their skill set.”

Kirchner noted that the community still largely associates Park Playhouse with only the performances. “As we’ve grown as a company, we still have the performances at Park Playhouse, but we also have these gorgeous performances going on at Cohoes Music Hall,” said Kirchner.

They do not require students to pay, and tuition is based on a student’s ability. Theaters have struggled to survive in what Kirchner called ‘a scary time for theater’ due to insufficient funding, the popularization of streaming, and the COVID-19 pandemic.

“There isn’t just magical funding coming from the government or anywhere else to sustain it,” said Kirchner. “Community support is essential to what we do. We want to reach as many students as we can, without a barrier to entry.”

For information on registration, tickets, and more, visit https://www.playhousestageacademy.org.