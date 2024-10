SARATOGA SPRINGS— Hip-hop/pop artist Noah XO released his latest single, “Too Much,” last week, showcasing his signature blend of hip-hop beats and pop melodies. Noah first gained attention with his 2021 single “No Brakes,” which helped secure a deal with Elevating Sounds/New 11 Records for the release of “Runaway.” His growing following on social media continues to support his releases. With “Too Much,” Noah adds to his evolving sound and ongoing work as a rising artist.

