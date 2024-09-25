TROY—Adequate Phil has teased its latest material at recent shows, hinting at an evolving sound that has garnered anticipation among its fans for “Maxxine’s Van Date.” The Troy-based alt-indie rock band blends rock influences with experimental elements. Originally formed with a different lineup, the band underwent recent changes and now features Runey Ghosh (vocals, guitar, and production), Andrew Golden (drums), and Matt Malone (bass). Despite the lineup changes, original members Phil McGrath and Sean McLaughlin continue to contribute, with McGrath involved in the mixing and mastering their latest record. Level up your day with the freshest beats! Hit subscribe on our Spotify playlist and keep your vibe in tune with the latest tracks.

Michael Hallisey See Full Bio Michael Hallisey is managing editor of Spotlight Newspapers.