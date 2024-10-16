Timeless Tillis triumphs

COHOES—Pam Tillis is ageless.

The 67-year-old country music star still has the looks that placed her on the pages of Glamour magazine, but it’s the other young-looking faces that she sees looking back at her from the audience that have her amazed.

“It’s an odd thing, a funny thing about ‘90s country right now, is how broad the audience is,” she said in a recent Facebook Live interview. “We’ve done several shows… and I look out over the audience and I go, ‘Wait a minute, you guys aren’t old enough to remember these songs.’”

“But it’s got a multi generational appeal, so that’s pretty cool.”

Pam Tillis, a two-time Grammy Award winner and former Country Music Association Female Vocalist of the Year, will take the stage at the Cohoes Music Hall on Sunday, Oct. 20, as part of Kevin Richards’ 2024 “Close Up” series.

The performance will feature an intimate concert showcasing Tillis’ greatest hits, followed by a live interview with the artist.

Tillis is best known for her chart-topping singles, including “Maybe It Was Memphis,” “Don’t Tell Me What to Do,” “Mi Vida Loca,” and “Shake the Sugar Tree.”

Throughout her career, she has achieved six No. 1 hits and placed 14 other singles in the top ten and top twenty. A member of the Grand Ole Opry, Tillis has earned a place as one of country music’s most respected and influential voices.

“I’m 33 years into this,” she said. “And I’m just glad that you’re still hanging with me. It means a lot. It keeps me going.”

Tillis shared her rudimentary beauty secret after receiving a compliment from an online follower. She credits “good genes” and taking her makeup off, but admits to an addiction to false eyelashes, into which she was turned on after a turn on Broadway in Smokey Joe’s Cafe in 1999.

“I’m addicted,” she said. “I’ve been wearing them for all these years now, and now I guess they’re real popular. A lot of people wear them.”

The daughter of country music legend Mel Tillis, Pam Tillis grew up immersed in Nashville’s vibrant music scene. Despite her early exposure to the industry, she was determined to carve her own path as both a singer and songwriter.

After an early attempt at a pop career and years of honing her craft as a songwriter, she signed with Arista Records, where she found success with her breakout album Put Yourself in My Place. The album produced two No. 1 hits and was certified gold in its first year, marking the start of a run of platinum-selling albums, including Homeward Looking Angel and Sweethearts Dance.

In addition to her solo career, Tillis has written songs for several artists across multiple genres, including Chaka Khan, Juice Newton, and Highway 101, earning recognition in both country and mainstream music circles as a versatile songwriter.

“I have to feel that desire and hunger,” she said when asked about new music. Her last album, released in April 2020, took some time to produce, but she hinted at testing out new material during recent shows. Tillis credited her longevity to continuously performing, staying hydrated, and keeping a routine before shows.

Throughout her career, Tillis has garnered multiple awards, including three CMA Awards and six Grammy nominations. She has also been a nine-time nominee for the Academy of Country Music Awards and received recognition from the International Bluegrass Music Association for her contributions to the genre.

The “Close Up” series, produced by Kevin Richards, has featured prominent country artists throughout the year, including Doug Stone, Kathy Mattea, and Crystal Gayle. The series provides fans with the opportunity to experience country music legends in an up-close and personal setting.

Following Tillis’ performance, the series will continue with Billy Gilman at the Wood Theater in Glens Falls on Dec. 1.

Tickets for Pam Tillis’ performance at the Cohoes Music Hall are available at cohoesmusichall.org.