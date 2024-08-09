Eliades Ochoa, ‘The Cuban Johnny Cash,’ to headline Music Haven Concert Series

SCHENECTADY — Eliades Ochoa, a legendary figure in Cuban music often referred to as “The Cuban Johnny Cash,” is set to bring his iconic sound to the Music Haven Concert Series on Sunday, Aug. 11, at 7 p.m.

The free concert will occur at the Music Haven Stage in Schenectady’s Central Park.

Ochoa, a founding member of the internationally acclaimed Buena Vista Social Club, is celebrated for his mastery of Cuban Son, a genre that blends Latin and African musical elements. His performances have captivated audiences worldwide, and his role in the Buena Vista Social Club’s 1997 album and subsequent 1999 documentary cemented his status as a global music icon.

Born near Santiago de Cuba, Ochoa began playing music at age six and has since become one of Cuba’s most beloved musicians. Known for his signature cowboy hat and deep, rhythmic guitar playing, Ochoa has earned him comparisons to Johnny Cash. His recent work includes the Grammy-nominated album “AfroCubism,” a collaboration with Malian musicians that National Geographic hailed as “the best album in the world.”

Now 78, Ochoa continues to tour, promoting his latest release, “Guajiro.”

Ochoa’s upcoming performance marks a return to the Capital Region, where he previously performed with the Buena Vista Social Club at Proctors Theatre in 2000. The evening will also feature a special appearance by Alex Torres, an Amsterdam-based bandleader and local music hero, who will join Ochoa on bongos.

The program will open with a performance by Walter Ramos’ Bolero Blues, a quintet that merges Cuban influences with the Great American Songbook.

As with all Music Haven events, a variety of food and beverages will be available for purchase, including Cuban specialty dishes like ropa vieja, congri, flan, and non-alcoholic strawberry daiquiris. Local craft beverages and premium ice cream will also be available. In inclement weather, the concert will move to Proctors Theatre at 432 State Street, Schenectady.

Music Haven has been recognized as one of the best outdoor concert venues in the Capital District and is the reigning Concert Series of the Year, as awarded by the Capital District Thomas Edison Music Awards.

For information about the Music Haven Concert Series and other upcoming performances, visit www.musichavenstage.org.