Rockin’ on the River kicks off June 26 with diverse lineup

TROY — Rockin’ on the River returns for another summer of music at the Riverfront Park in Downtown Troy. From June through August, the local and award-winning bands will take the stage to continue the annual tradition of Rockin’ On The River.

“This year’s lineup for Rockin’ on the River stands out due to its diverse range of musical genres and artists,” noted Olivia Clemente, Executive Director of the Downtown Troy Business Improvement District.

Rockin’ on the River starts on June 26 with Skeeter Creek and Road Soda Pop. July 10 features the Fleshtones with The Chris Butone Band and the Albany Rock Pit Showcase Band. On July 24, Blues for Breakfast with local band Side-B will take the stage, and on August 7, the festival will close with Crash My Party and Joe Adee & The Lug Nuts.

“From the country sounds of Skeeter Creek to the high-energy rock of The Fleshtones, followed by the bluesy tones of Blues for Breakfast, and culminating with the ultimate Luke Bryan tribute band, Crash My Party, the series offers something for every musical taste,” she continued.

With Rockin’ on the River including local bands such as Road Soda Pop, Side-B, The Chris Butone Band, and Joe Adee & The Lug Nuts, the event is a celebration of both local and national music scenes.

“As a Capital Region-based band, it’s always fun when we can play for these big community events,” said guitarist AJ Horton.

Side-B recently performed at the Albany Tulip Festival, and they have previously performed at Alive at Five. “It was super exciting to be on the same festival bill as so many great local acts,” said Horton regarding Side B’s show at the Tulip Festival. “It’s great to be able to play for the community… It’s exciting to celebrate the local music community in this way.”

Engaging with the community is a passion for the band, especially at these events. “One of the things that’s exciting about it [Rockin’ on the River] is that it’s open to the public and free for everyone to go,” said Horton. “This makes for an exciting local community event. For me personally, I like the bigger stages and having the room to run around and rock out with all of the energy that I have.”

Side-B, which consists of three additional members (drummer Dylan Travison, bassist Eric Mitchell, and singer Ian Justino), will be debuting new music from their upcoming album during their July 24 set. Horton emphasized the anticipation the band feels to take part in a festival that they’ve attended before.

“It’s great to see how many people come together to make these things happen,” said Horton. “Not just the musicians, but all the people behind the scenes that set these events up. It’s really great to see all the support that people have for local musicians, especially as a musician who reaps the benefits of all the hard work that goes in.”

“It’s worth noting that Rockin’ on the River not only supports local musicians and businesses but also enhances the cultural vibrancy of Troy,” said Clemente. “The event is a testament to the city’s dedication to arts and entertainment, providing a significant boost to the local economy and community spirit.”

Last year’s Rockin on the River produced a ‘tremendous’ turnout. “Given the popularity of the festival and the compelling lineup this year, we anticipate similar, if not higher, attendance numbers,” said Clemente. “The festival’s reputation and the continued support from the City of Troy contributes to its growing success.”

Clemente recommends those planning to attend arrive early to secure good spots. Bringing blankets or lawn chairs may enhance the comfort of the experience.

“Additionally, while the concerts are free, supporting local vendors and businesses helps sustain the event for future years, so before the event or after the event, take a walk around Downtown Troy and pop into any of our businesses to go shopping or grab a bite to eat!” said Clemente. “The downtown has a lot to offer!”