Concert series raises awareness on mental health and its musical effects

ALBANY – The power of music is strong in the way of helping those who are overcome with sadness and loneliness in their life. Having overcome his own mental health struggles, Keith Morales, founder of No One You Know Presents, found a solution to bring people together to enjoy live entertainment while raising awareness of mental health by creating the Tortured Poets concert series.

Inspired by his musical hero Taylor Swift, and her upcoming album, The Tortured Poets Department, Morales also wanted to hear his favorite local artists perform their favorite emotionally, lyrically driven songs live.

The series will kick off Saturday, April 20 with two Taylor Swift tributes. The first will be a listening party of Swift’s “The Tortured Poets Department” album from 7-9 p.m. at Lost And Found followed by performances by Caity Gallagher and Sydney Worthley from 9 p.m.-12 a.m. with music from DJ Fearless.

The series continues with Emo Night at The Eleven at Lark Hall (May 18), Albany Distillery Company for Hip-Hop Night (June 22), and 90’s Night at Franklin Alley Social Club (July 12). The events are free to the public and are co-sponsored by the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention (AFSP).

This particular series aims to highlight the importance of music and its effects on mental health.

At each concert, the musicians will perform cover songs that relate to the particular artist or musical genre, along with two original songs from the performer(s). Several local acts to perform will include Sydney Worthley, Caity Gallagher, Camtron5000, Sabrina Truheart, and Ryan Leddick.

“The idea of a Tortured Poet creating art is largely influenced by pain, torture, and poor mental health, and they are also known in many cases as geniuses.” Morales said. “I’m a huge fan and supporter of AFSP as I’ve struggled with mental health my whole life. I told them what I wanted to do for the music series and they jumped right in.”

Morales wanted to include AFSP in his event series due to their importance in raising awareness for mental health and mental health services. AFSP is excited to present the event alongside Morales and help build community and understanding of mental health.

“AFSP Capital Region NY is thrilled to present the Tortured Poets Series in partnership with NOYK Productions. Music is an incredible expression of the spectrum of human emotions, and the experience of live music helps build community and understanding.” Missy Stolfi, area director, Capital Region NY Chapter of AFSP said. “Having support in our lives and outlets for self-care are key protective factors for our mental health and suicide prevention, and we are excited to connect with attendees at this season’s shows.”

Those who are unable to attend the events can donate to AFSP through their website, www.afsp.org/chapter/capital-region-new-york, or by supporting their many programs such as attending the Out of the Darkness Campus Walks. AFSP will also have a money collection area on April 20.

“The difference between our shows and others is that we are truly fans. We know exactly what people want to hear and songs they don’t even know they want to hear.” Morales said. “Music fans can anticipate hearing songs that will help bring feelings of nostalgia by Capital Region musicians while getting a unique experience and hearing a different music setlist at each event.”