ALBANY – Kayla Carlsen was born immersed in the world of art. With her parents owning and operating the Carlsen Gallery in Freehold, New York, her childhood was spent in museums, and she was even raised in a historic house. Stepping into the role of executive director at the Albany Institute of History and Art, the oldest museum in New York State, is a challenge, but it’s one that she feels prepared to face.

“As a native of the Hudson Valley and an expert in American art, Ms. Carlsen is uniquely suited to understanding the Albany Institute’s history and significance in the region and leveraging its potential for future growth and impact,” said George R. Hearst III, chair of the board of the Albany Institute.

Carlsen admitted that the process of taking the helm was initially daunting. “Perhaps particularly so when it is the oldest museum in the state of New York,” she added. “I think that the prestige that comes with that association informs decisions and implies a sense of duty.”

“I am impressed by the way dedication and responsibility surface, not only in our staff but also in our army of volunteers and our tenured board of trustees, whose historic knowledge is such a benefit to those of us who are newer to the institution,” she continued. “I am further impressed by their willingness to embrace new things and meet the needs of today’s community and patrons.”

“The Albany Institute will be in the very best hands with Kayla at its helm—she is a generous leader and mentor who passionately advocates for her team and her clients,” said Scott Niichel, Head of Auctions, Modern and Contemporary Art at Sotheby’s. “She is also a consummate expert in her field and has helped transform and globalize the auction market for American Art.”

Carlsen describes herself as always being drawn to American Art, which she credits to her childhood in Greene County. “Although it probably comes down to taste, I think it helped to have grown up in the Hudson River Valley, where I was familiar with the locations depicted in many Hudson River School paintings,” she said.

“American Art isn’t generally taught at an undergraduate level, so I found the category an amazing new discovery while in graduate school,” she noted.

Carlsen holds a BA in Art History from Clark University and completed her MA coursework at Hunter College. Along with fellowships and internships at the Olana State Historic Site and Historic Deerfield, she also has previous experience working at Christie’s Auction House, Bonhams, and eventually Sotheby’s, where she was Head of the American Art Department.

The Albany Institute’s rich history of American Art is an ideal cornerstone of the art community for Carlsen to apply her expertise. “The Institute’s collection reflects much of the best the Hudson River School has to offer, and while I am still exploring the depth and breadth of the Institute’s collection, it has also been nice to make discoveries of American Art from other periods,” she observed.

Since taking on the role, she has already begun delving even deeper into local history and how it connects to the Institute’s story. Carlsen learned of the link between Kay Sage, a prominent female surrealist artist, and her connection to the Albany Sage Family (of Russell Sage College). “We are lucky enough to have two of her works in the collection,” noted Carlsen.

Carlsen is keenly anticipating the fall exhibitions that will begin soon, in mid-September. Specific exhibition highlights for her are Delights of the Senses: Seventeenth-Century Dutch Art and Life Featuring Paintings from The Leiden Collection and People of the Waters that Are Never Still: A Celebration of Mohican Art and Culture.

“These shows are quite different in the objects that they showcase, but they are also complementary in that they tell the story of the people who came before us in this very region,” said Carlsen.

“I am also looking forward to meeting the community at a variety of upcoming events, and I hope to see all of you at the museum this fall,” she added.