ALBANY – Albany Medical Center has once again earned The Joint Commission’s Gold Seal of Approval and the American Stroke Association’s Heart-Check mark for Advanced Certification for Comprehensive Stroke Centers.

To earn this certification, hospitals must demonstrate compliance with stroke-related standards expected of advanced comprehensive stroke centers, and meet additional requirements, including volume of complex stroke and cerebrovascular patients, quality of care and outcome, advanced imaging capabilities, 24/7 availability of specialized treatments, and providing staff with the unique education and experience to care for complex stroke patients. Albany Med underwent a rigorous onsite review when Joint Commission experts evaluated its compliance with stroke-related standards and requirements.

“Advanced Stroke Center Certification recognizes healthcare organizations committed to striving for excellence and fostering continuous improvement in patient safety and quality of care,” says Ken Grubbs, DNP, MBA, RN, executive vice president of Accreditation and Certification Operations and chief nursing officer, The Joint Commission. “We commend Albany Medical Center for using The Joint Commission certification process to reduce variation in clinical processes and to strengthen its clinical program to drive safer, higher quality, and more compassionate care for individuals served.”

“Our stroke team is available twenty-four hours a day, seven days a week, to provide patients with leading-edge treatments and to facilitate rapid transfer of patients for evaluation and treatment of stroke, and to improve their chances of a successful recovery,” said Jason Mouzakes, MD, Albany Medical Center Hospital General Director. “This advanced certification is a testament to our team’s steadfast commitment to the highest level of care possible for stroke patients.”

Albany Med’s stroke team consists of neurologists, neuro-radiologists, neurosurgeons, vascular surgeons, nurse practitioners, rehabilitation specialists, and nurses, advanced practice providers and residents with specialized training in diagnosis and treatment of stroke, making the hospital a resource for other hospitals in a 25-county area that transfer patients to Albany Med for treatment.