ALBANY— Neighborhood families turned out in droves Thursday, Oct. 31, to celebrate Halloween at the Albany Palace Theatre, where the historic venue partnered with JAMZ96.3 for a kid-friendly Trick or Treat extravaganza.

The fun-filled event transformed the beloved theater into a spook-tacular celebration, complete with face painting, balloon animals, a haunted house, and lively beats spun by DJTGIF.

The Palace Theatre, renowned for its majestic architecture, took on a more eerie charm as a haunted house, providing a thrilling Halloween backdrop for visitors. The dim lighting and carefully crafted decor kept attendees both entertained and on edge, making the spooky season all the more festive.

DJTGIF kept spirits high throughout the evening outside with a mix of classic and contemporary hip-hop and Top 40 hits that had kids and parents alike grooving along. The entertainment continued with a surprise flash mob dancing to Michael Jackson’s “Thriller.”

