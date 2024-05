WEST SAND LAKE – June Farms, founded by Albany bar owner and restaurateur, Matthew Baumgartner, serves as a pivotal location in West Sand Lake to rent a cabin, go on a guided farm tour, book a private party or wedding, hear live music, and check out the shire horses on the farm. For more info, go to www.junefarms.com.

