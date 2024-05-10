ALBANY – It was an enchanted night at The Hollow Bar & Kitchen Saturday, April 27, as Sydney Worthley and her band performed a memorable tribute to Taylor Swift for the local “Swiftie” fans. Taylor Swift tracks were also spun by DJ Fearless in between music sets.
Photos by Amy Modesti/TheSpot518
Photos featured on B15, May 8-May 14,2024 printed edition of TheSpot518
View more photos from the “Swiftie” tribute show here…
Sydney Worthley and her band, Ft. DJ Fearless put on an Enchanted Night of Taylor Swift at The Hollow in Albany, Saturday, April 27, 2024. Photo by Amy Modesti/TheSpot518
Sydney Worthley and her band, Ft. DJ Fearless put on an Enchanted Night of Taylor Swift at The Hollow in Albany, Saturday, April 27, 2024. Photo by Amy Modesti/TheSpot518
Sydney Worthley and her band, Ft. DJ Fearless put on an Enchanted Night of Taylor Swift at The Hollow in Albany, Saturday, April 27, 2024. Photo by Amy Modesti/TheSpot518
Sydney Worthley and her band, Ft. DJ Fearless put on an Enchanted Night of Taylor Swift at The Hollow in Albany, Saturday, April 27, 2024. Photo by Amy Modesti/TheSpot518
A stuffed cat sitting on a guitar bedal board during the Enchanted Night of Taylor Swift show held at The Hollow in Albany, Saturday, April 27, 2024. Photo by Amy Modesti/TheSpot518
Close up of a stuffed cat sitting on a guitar bedal board during the Enchanted Night of Taylor Swift show held at The Hollow in Albany, Saturday, April 27, 2024. Photo by Amy Modesti/TheSpot518
A plushie hanging out on Sydney Worthley’s ipad during the Enchanted Night of Taylor Swift show at The Hollow in Albany, Saturday, April 27, 2024. Photo by Amy Modesti/TheSpot518
People dancing to music played by DJ Fearless during the Enchanted Night of Taylor Swift at The Hollow in Albany, Saturday, April 27, 2024. Photo by Amy Modesti/TheSpot518
People dancing to music played by DJ Fearless during the Enchanted Night of Taylor Swift at The Hollow in Albany, Saturday, April 27, 2024. Photo by Amy Modesti/TheSpot518
The Taylor Swift banner used for the stage decor for the Enchanted Night of Taylor Swift show held at The Hollow in Albany, Saturday, April 27, 2024. Photo by Amy Modesti/TheSpot518
The “Karma” lit-up signage on DJ Fearless’ table during the Enchanted Night of Taylor Swift show held at The Hollow in Albany, Saturday, April 27, 2024. Photo by Amy Modesti/TheSpot518
Sydney Worthley and her guitarist, TJ Foster, performing the Enchanted Night of Taylor Swift show at The Hollow in Albany, Saturday, April 27, 2024. Photo by Amy Modesti/TheSpot518
Sydney Worthley playing the piano at the Enchanted Night of Taylor Swift show held at The Hollow in Albany, Saturday, April 27, 2024. Photo by Amy Modesti/TheSpot518