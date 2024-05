The Shaker Blue Bison and Colonie Raiders Varsity Girls Lacrosse programs teamed with the 15 For Life Foundation to raise awareness and shed light on the importance of mental health. The Bison Raider rivalry will always stand tall but when it comes to advocating for an important cause the competition will always be the last priority. They played an action packed game at Shaker High School​ Thursday April 25th and the Colonie Raiders brought home the win over the Blue Bisons 9-5.

Photos by Emmali Lanfear/ @eiss.photography_

