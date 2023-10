ALBANY – Capital Region firefighters, emergency personnel, police officers, veterans, runners, and young children took part in the 2023 Tunnel to Towers Climb series held at the Erastus Corning II Tower in Albany, on Sunday, Sept. 17. This event was held in memory of firefighter Stephen Siller, who died in the September 11, 2001 terrorist attacks, and benefits veterans and first responders who were affected by the tragic events.

