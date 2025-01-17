SARATOGA SPRINGS—Universal Preservation Hall announced the seventh class of inductees into the Capital Region Thomas Edison Music Hall of Fame.

The 2025 inductees include Brian Melick, Charlene Shortsleeve, Dan Berggren, Emerald City, SIRSY, Stony Creek Band, The Clay People, and The Sharks. These honorees represent a wide range of musical genres, from world music and folk to pop-rock, country, and metal punk. This year’s class also acknowledges a notable nightlife curator for her influential role in the local music community.

Established in 2019, the Eddies Hall of Fame has inducted 48 individuals and groups whose work has enriched the area’s cultural heritage.

The Universal Preservation Hall will host the 2025 induction ceremony on Monday, March 24, which will take place at 6 p.m., in the Great Hall. The event will feature musical performances to be announced, a social hour, video tributes to each inductee’s career, and acceptance speeches.

Brian Melick, a renowned percussionist, has contributed to more than 450 recordings and is known for his innovative techniques and dedication to world music. Charlene Shortsleeve, founder of Albany’s QE2 nightclub, played a key role in developing the area’s alternative music scene. Folk artist Dan Berggren is celebrated for his storytelling rooted in Adirondack traditions. Pop-rock band Emerald City gained popularity in the early 1980s with their dynamic performances.

SIRSY, the duo of Melanie Krahmer and Rich Libutti, has built a national following with high-energy shows and heartfelt lyrics. Stony Creek Band has been a fixture in the northeastern United States for over 50 years with their country and folk sound. The Clay People, known for blending metal and punk, continue to push creative boundaries. The Sharks, a seven-piece pop-rock band with a horn section, are remembered for their lasting impact on the local music scene.

“The Capital Region’s vibrant music scene has long been a cornerstone of our creative community, and the Eddies Hall of Fame celebrates the remarkable individuals who have shaped its legacy,” said Kelly Auricchio, Eddies producer. “This year’s inductees represent the diversity and depth of the scene, and we’re honored to help shine a spotlight on the talent and passion that continue to make our region a musical powerhouse.”

The event is sponsored by MLB Construction Services, LLC, with media support from WEXT.

Tickets can be purchased through the Proctors Box Office in person, by phone at (518) 346-6204, or online at atuph.org. Group ticket sales are available by calling (518) 382-3884 ext. 139.