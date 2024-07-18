The fair returns with traditional, new attractions

BALLSTON SPA — The annual Saratoga County Fair, hosted by the non-profit Saratoga County Agricultural Society (SCAS), is returning on July 23–28 with festivities, music, food, and the traditions that have kept the fair beloved and vibrant since 1841.

“We have all of our traditional fair food vendors returning this year with all of the favorites: pizza, fried dough, blooming onions, ice cream, French fries, tacos, gyros, and more,” said Jennifer Flinton, General Manager. “We have 25 new vendors this year.”

The attractions this year offer returning events from last year’s fair and new events for attendees to enjoy. The animal shows, Saratoga County Fair Pageant, talent shows, and demonstrations in the Lewis Building and Townley Buildings are returning this year, along with activities in the conservation village, grandstand entertainment with a demo derby, and tractor and truck pulls.

New entertainment this year includes a Wild West Show, a Neils Dunker comedy juggler, and the fast-paced thrills of the Dialed Action Sports BMX show.

This year will honor the tradition of holding the opening ceremony at the Jeff Townsend Live Music Pavilion on Tuesday, July 23, at 4 p.m. Throughout the fair, a wide and dynamic variety of live music will also be featured at the Jeff Townsend Live Music Pavilion.

Tuesday features the Electric Rodeo, followed on Wednesday by Branded: Country that Rocks. On Thursday, Grit-N-Whiskey will take the stage, and on Friday, Rhythm Pilots will perform. The weekend begins with a performance by Legacy on Saturday, concluding on Sunday with performances by The Down Home Boys and Roxy and the Rollers.

Paying it back to the community is also at the forefront of the fair this year. For ‘Think Differently Day’ on July 25, from 9 a.m. to noon, fairground activities will promote a sensory-friendly fair experience for all attendees to enjoy.

“Seven years ago, Assemblywoman Mary Beth Walsh approached us, asking if we would consider creating a time at the fair that was quiet with less noise and flashing lights and less crowded so that people with sensory issues could enjoy the fair as well,” said Flinton. “We have been doing it ever since.”

New philanthropic projects will be joining the fair this year as well. “New this year, we are doing ‘Food Drive Friday’. If you bring a nonperishable item to donate, you will receive $1 off your admission to the fair,” she added.

The work of combining the Saratoga County Fair’s history with its present is handled by the 21 volunteers from SCAS. Every year, by tying together the past with the current events, they are reaching into those roots that were planted back in the 1800s.

“Our agricultural roots are deep,” said Flinton. “Many of our animal exhibitors have a very long family history of being here at the fair. We continue to showcase our past agricultural community and continue to support our current agricultural community.”

For tickets visit: https://saratogacountyfair.org.