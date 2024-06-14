ALBANY – The Ten Broeck Mansion will host the Foods of Africa Family Art & Garden program on Saturday, June 15. This free program, to take place at 11:30 a.m. will include free global foodways history programs with hands-on art, garden, and history activities held at the mansion’s four acre garden. Guests can sample hibiscus tea and learn how to make yam stamp art. Tours of the mansion are free for everyone all weekend. In addition, a free archaeology day program will be held at the mansion in the afternoon. For more information, go to Living History: Free Family Art, Garden & History Programs at Ten Broeck Tickets, Multiple Dates | Eventbrite.