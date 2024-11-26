Brushstrokes of medicine

ALBANY—In 2020, Albany was a city in turmoil. Amid the uncertainty and hopelessness of that time, Capital Region artists and educators Jade Warrick and Eugene O’Neill came together to foster empathy and hope within a community in need of healing. Today, they continue this mission with their art program, Amplified Voices, mentoring youth throughout the region.

“We want to be the people that we didn’t have growing up,” said Warrick.

“We want to be at the forefront of change in the area for opportunities relating to creative individuals,” O’Neill agreed.

Amplified Voices mentors students of all ages in art, teaching self-expression, transferable skills, and how to be artistic mentors to others. Their approach is rooted in flexibility, focusing on the “roses and thorns” of each day and avoiding one-size-fits-all methods.

“Sometimes programs become one-dimensional, focusing solely on the act of creating art rather than building well-rounded individuals,” O’Neill explained. “We emphasize self-expression, empathy, and community-driven values over the technical aspects of art alone.”

According to O’Neill, art serves as a gateway to wellness. “Art helps kids stop thinking about external stresses—the influences, environments, and challenges they face—and brings them to a space where they can truly focus, enjoy the activity, and reflect inward.”

Through this process, students learn critical life skills such as communication, emotional regulation, and empathy. “They gain the ability to hold expansive, empathetic conversations that consider multiple perspectives,” O’Neill added.

The program has had profound impacts. Warrick and O’Neill recalled one student, a transgender youth facing bullying, family difficulties, and personal challenges. The program provided them with a safe, supportive space to paint at night.

Warrick, who personally manages anxiety and depression, emphasized the therapeutic power of art: “When I’m painting, I’m fully present. The act of creating becomes a stress and anxiety reliever, channeling obsessive thoughts into something constructive. It’s a coping strategy I love teaching the kids.”

A recent project with the Albany Public Library saw students create a traveling mural. This marked the first time students were compensated for their work—an essential step in teaching them to value themselves and their contributions.

Another project involved designing and painting a mural for the Connect Center for Youth in Cohoes. The student-led mural celebrates the diversity of gaming culture and was created specifically for the center’s gaming arcade.

“This might be the only mural we’ve done where the space was entirely youth-focused, created by young people for their peers,” O’Neill noted. “It gave them a unique sense of responsibility.”

Many students working on the Cohoes project formed lasting friendships. “That’s what I wanted to see—the kids who once felt rejected finding acceptance among their peers,” Warrick said.

“Every mural we create is a reflection of the students’ voices,” she added. “It’s not just about painting a wall; it’s about capturing what the students feel and want to express.”

Amplified Voices began during the unease of 2020 when Warrick and O’Neill recognized a need to give children a means of expressing their emotions about the world. Their first project—a mural commissioned at the former McDonald’s on South Pearl Street—allowed children to share their thoughts on the Black Lives Matter movement.

“We both had the same goal in mind: to uplift children,” O’Neill said.

The project received overwhelming community support, with organizations like Albany Barn, Youth FX, and A Block at a Time contributing food, volunteers, and resources.

“It was a true coalition of people wanting to make it happen,” Warrick said. “The feedback was incredible, and we’re still in touch with some of the students from that first project. It showed us how impactful this program could be.”

Warrick’s vision has been unwavering. “I didn’t start this to end it. I started it to build a movement,” she said.

Today, Warrick hosts AHA! A House for Arts on WMHT, conducts educational workshops, and creates art—including her paper bag series on Instagram (@trashkid_art), which explores her emotions as a full-time artist.

“We want to make this big,” Warrick said. “We’re unstoppable.”

“It’s still growing,” O’Neill added. “There is no stop point.”