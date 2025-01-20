WILLIAMSTOWN, Mass. — The Clark Art Institute has announced its second outdoor sculpture exhibition, “Ground/work 2025,” set to open in the summer of 2025.

The exhibition will feature newly commissioned, site-specific installations by six internationally renowned contemporary artists: Yō Akiyama, Laura Ellen Bacon, Aboubakar Fofana, Hugh Hayden, Milena Naef, and Javier Senosiain. Spanning the Institute’s 140-acre campus of woodlands and meadows, the exhibition will remain on view through October 2026.

Curated by Glenn Adamson, an art historian and author specializing in the intersections of contemporary art, design, and craft, the exhibition builds on the success of the inaugural “Ground/work” in 2020. Each artist’s project is deeply tied to the Clark’s natural landscape, reflecting their individual practices and responding to themes of craft, ecology, and cultural tradition.

Olivier Meslay, Hardymon Director of the Clark, emphasized the significance of the exhibition.

“The enthusiastic reception of our first ‘Ground/work’ encouraged us to expand the initiative. Glenn Adamson has invited artists whose work will harmonize with our grounds while engaging audiences with thought-provoking and dynamic installations,” he said.

Featured projects include Yō Akiyama’s towering thirteen-foot stoneware sculpture that draws from the geological forces of nature; Laura Ellen Bacon’s organic willow installation that will be constructed onsite; and Aboubakar Fofana’s “tree of life,” which incorporates indigo-dyed African cotton in a metal structure. Other highlights include Hugh Hayden’s salvaged wood sculpture evoking a giant ribcage, Milena Naef’s marble installation integrating self-portraiture, and Javier Senosiain’s serpentine mosaic structure interacting with the Clark’s Schow Pond.

Adamson highlighted the accessibility and transformative potential of the exhibition. “This project is monumental in scope yet radically inclusive, allowing visitors to experience art at any time, free of charge,” he said.

“Ground/work 2025” continues the Clark’s commitment to integrating art and nature while exploring global perspectives on craft and contemporary art. Admission to the exhibition is free, aligning with the Clark’s dedication to accessibility and community engagement.

The Clark Art Institute, founded in 1955, is both a museum and a center for research and higher education in the visual arts. Located in the Berkshires, it houses significant collections of European and American art, with extensive walking trails that offer visitors a unique intersection of art and nature.

For more information on the exhibition, visit clarkart.edu.