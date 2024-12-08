ALBANY—The Albany Palace Theatre will host the highly anticipated “Finding Christmas” event, offering a festive mix of music, dance, and entertainment to kick off the holiday season, on Sunday, Dec. 15.

Presented by Peak Music Studios, this family-friendly show blends rock ‘n’ roll, holiday cheer, and performances by local talent, all in support of Building on Love, a nonprofit organization that aids families facing medical crises.

The event will be hosted by award-winning comedian Greg Aidala, known for his work alongside comedy legends like Jerry Seinfeld and Colin Quinn. Aidala will bring his signature humor to guide an impressive lineup of acts. The performers include top vocalists and musicians from Peak Music Studios, delivering heartfelt renditions of rock, soul, and holiday classics. Local rock band Albany Rock Pit will offer a powerful performance, while Last Pharaoh brings electrifying metal to the stage. Gus Unplugged will showcase nostalgic rock favorites, and Camtron5000 will add an innovative rap flair to the event.

Diverse artistic performances will feature the Skidmore College Dance Department with captivating choreography, while Master Yang’s Martial Arts Studio presents a thrilling martial arts display. Good Karma Studios Aerial Circus will amaze attendees with breathtaking aerial stunts, and the Capital District Arts Initiative will bring mesmerizing artistry and dance. Adding to the festive atmosphere, a surprise visit from Santa Claus is planned, delighting attendees of all ages.

The day begins with pre-show activities at 1 p.m., including live music and a holiday market in the lobby and on stage. Guests can browse unique gifts from local vendors before the main event, which runs from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the historic Palace Theatre.

For more information or to purchase tickets, visit palacealbany.org.