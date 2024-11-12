Jeff Morad plays the court jester as he attempts to reassure Jason Keller that there’s enough time. The jovial personality he projects across the WEQX airwaves is the same as he sits cross-legged on the floor in Keller’s office.

“Look, she’s putting her headphones down now,” he says, referring to Joy Proft, the afternoon DJ currently on-air. He doesn’t say this as an observation but rather as if he’s a clairvoyant drawing in a paying customer with his vision. Keller, however, still looks concerned, wanting to ensure Proft has time for a group photo that will include Luke Gelheiser.

Keller is the quiet man in the room—the type those Instagram reels always warn you about. When he’s engaged in conversation, his responses are thoughtful. But in silence, he’s far from absent. While he listens, you can almost see the sound meter needle dancing behind his glasses.

An audible click resonates from down the hall, and the reflection of something moving flashes across the glass in a framed picture outside the office.

“Who’s that?” Morad asks.

“It’s Joy,” Keller answers.

Morad smiles. “See?” he says soothingly. “You never listen to me.”

Their waggish badgering plays out in a friendship forged over a decade within the walls of a small radio station that will celebrate 40 years on air this Thursday, Nov. 14. As the date is discussed, Morad suddenly realizes he’s been with the station for 17 years and spins a yarn about how it almost didn’t happen—a tale of a wayward traveler, missed encounters, and a forgiving elder embodied by then-station owner Brooks Brown.

Brown is described as a visionary, driven by a passion for broadcasting and a commitment to independent music. The lanky Texan grew up in Houston, where he developed an early fascination with radio communications. His third-grade teacher, a former Army Signal Corps veteran, introduced him to telegraph mechanics. Soon after, he joined the Ham Radio Club, learned Morse code, and built his own HeathKit shortwave radio to communicate with people worldwide. His first official radio role was as an overnight DJ for KIVY in Crockett, Texas. Later, he moved to Albany, working in sales at KPYX and learning the intricacies of radio operations.

In 1984, Brown brought WEQX to life. Operating out of Manchester, Vermont, WEQX quickly gained a reputation as a pioneering station fiercely dedicated to independent music. Under Brown’s leadership, the station won numerous accolades, including three Rolling Stone “Best Radio Station of the Year” awards. In 2005, Brown was inducted into the Vermont Association of Broadcasters’ Hall of Fame in recognition of his contributions to broadcasting.

Brown passed away on Friday, August 30, 2013, at 66, leaving a legacy of authenticity and passion that still resonates on WEQX’s airwaves.

“So when the listener turns the dial,” Keller said, “they know they’ve landed on WEQX.”

The Triumvirate

The EQX sound is crafted by three men in a room—the program director, production director, and music director: Morad, Keller, and Gelheiser. Each week, the trio deliberates over the lineup, striving for a balance that keeps the playlist fresh and varied.

“A lot of the old ways of thinking about radio are what led to the current situation with the format,” Gelheiser said. “You see the same artists topping the Billboard charts every week. I never want to look at those charts; that stuff doesn’t concern me at all.”

Terrestrial radio remains a significant platform for advertisers, especially at the local level, but the industry faces challenges in retaining national advertising budgets. According to S&P Global, U.S. radio ad revenue is expected to decline by 0.9% to $11.86 billion in 2024, still approximately $1 billion above the pandemic-induced low of 2020 but around $2 billion below pre-pandemic levels.

To counter the rise of streaming services, the global broadcast radio industry is embracing technological advances. In Europe, Digital Audio Broadcasting is increasingly replacing FM, and terrestrial broadcasters are enriching their offerings with metadata and added features. Despite these innovations, overall shipments of radio processors have remained steady, aligning with new vehicle sales. Cellular data services are also supporting traditional radio.

The global radio market is still projected to grow, with many listeners turning to terrestrial radio for music and live updates. According to Technavio, commercial radio may see a 3% compound annual growth rate, bringing in $8.47 billion between 2023 and 2028. A Pew Research Center report showed that 82% of Americans aged 12 and older listened to terrestrial radio weekly in 2022, only slightly down from 89% in 2019, underscoring radio’s enduring presence.

“I’m pushing very hard for unconventional things,” Gelheiser said. “The way forward for radio lies in the power of curation.”

Connections

As the midday host, Proft brings her passion to listeners each weekday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., fostering community through music. Her relationship with WEQX began in 1990. Fresh out of college and working at a classic rock station in Rhode Island, she visited WEQX with her then-boyfriend, Jim, who was applying for a job.

Jim landed the position, and the couple moved to Vermont, where Proft filled in on overnights and part-time roles, quickly becoming part of the station family. After leaving in 1994, Proft pursued a music industry career, becoming Senior Vice President of Sales at Universal Music. Her work promoting major acts, from U2 to Dr. Dre, immersed her in the evolving music landscape.

Returning to WEQX in 2019, she reconnected with the community. Now, as midday host, her role is more than sharing songs—it’s about tapping into the moment, creating lineups that resonate with her audience’s moods.

“People are in their cars; they’re sad, they’re scared,” she said. “I think that’s the beauty and power of radio and EQX.”

Mount Equinox

The station’s transmitter sits atop Mount Equinox, over a 60-mile drive from Albany. New York’s Capital Region is one part of EQXland, which includes Saratoga Springs, Glens Falls, southern and central Vermont, western Massachusetts, and western New Hampshire. Within this radius, WEQX has established a community, hosting events like Albany’s Pearlpalooza and drawing regional acts to local concerts.

“There’s nothing more rewarding,” Morad said, describing the full-circle journey from discovering a band to watching fans embrace it. “I often say we get paid in passion points instead of paychecks. Still trying to talk the bank into accepting those as payment.”

For its anniversary, WEQX is celebrating by having on-air personalities share their top three albums, inviting former DJs for special broadcasts, and encouraging audience members to share recordings of their stories.

“One way we’re marking the 40th anniversary is by having our audience tell their EQX story,” Keller said. “If someone feels a true connection to this place, we’ve all—past and present—done something right.”