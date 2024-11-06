VOORHEESVILLE— On a Sunday afternoon in November, as the last leaves cling to autumn’s colors, veterans, families, and community members will gather for the third annual Ruck March—a 6.8-mile march along the Helderberg-Hudson Rail Trail.

What may seem like just another charity walk is, for many, a deeply personal tribute to the ethos of service and sacrifice.

“We’re out here to make a difference,” said Jesse Sommer, a veteran and the event’s organizer. “And while Veterans Day honors those who made it home, this event is really about supporting the living—helping them thrive.”

Stepping off at 3 p.m. from the American Legion Post 1493 on Sunday, Nov. 10, the Ruck March invites participants to load their backpacks, or “rucks,” with non-perishable goods, which will be donated to the Capital District’s food pantries at the end of the march, just ahead of the holiday season.

The event’s mission extends beyond just the march itself. This year, Sommer reduced the registration fee by half, encouraging participants to use the savings to purchase items for donation. “It’s about more than showing up. It’s about making sure no one is left behind,” Sommer added.

The Ruck March is not only a show of support for those in need but a celebration of combat medics—often called “angels on the battlefield.”

“Medics ensure we get to celebrate Veterans Day,” Sommer said, “instead of being remembered on Memorial Day.”

The march benefits several organizations, including the Boot Campaign, which supports veterans facing various challenges, and the Hidden Battles Foundation, which focuses on helping veterans and first responders battling alcoholism.

Fittingly, Sommer’s distillery, New Scotland Spirits, donates 68% of the profits from its 68 Whiskey to this cause—a nod to the military occupational code for combat medics and a reflection of their vital role in saving lives.

Rosamaria Luppino’s involvement in the Ruck March reflects her deep commitment to supporting veterans. Growing up in a traditional Italian family, she was discouraged from joining the military herself, which later fueled her desire to find meaningful ways to give back to veterans and the military community.

“I get a lot of excitement when you’re doing something kind for someone else,” said Luppino, Sommer’s business partner and manager of New Scotland Spirits’ Tasting Room on Albany’s Lark Street. “They put their life on the line for us. So if this is a small little piece that I can give back, this is what I’m gonna do.”

At the end of the trail, participants will gather at Blackbird Tavern for a Finishers’ Reception at 5 p.m., sharing food, drinks, and camaraderie. In this setting, the walk becomes more than an exercise; it’s a place where veterans and civilians alike connect, bond, and share stories of service. “The veterans that show up don’t just come to be honored,” Sommer noted. “They come to help others.”

For those interested in walking or contributing, the event’s message is clear: whether marching, donating, or simply showing up, every effort counts. “The need is more dire than people realize,” Sommer stressed, especially as food pantries face a challenging holiday season. The Ruck March may cover just a few miles, but for many, it’s a step toward making a real impact.

To register, visit New Scotland Spirits at www.newscotlandspirits.com/ruck-march-2024.