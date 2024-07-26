TROY — The City of Troy announced a significant milestone in its efforts to enhance the quality of life for its residents through the revitalization of Canal Park, with new playground equipment, bike path, fencing and landscaping.

The Canal Park revitalization is part of a broader initiative encompassing several parks throughout the city, including Kinloch Park, Beman Park, Powers Park, 112th Street Park and Prospect Park.

The improvements across these parks include the installation of splash pads, upgraded playground equipment, enhanced water drainage systems, a fitness pad, community pool upgrades, new pavilions and picnic tables. These upgrades will provide safe, enjoyable spaces for all residents.

“It’s about creating safe, accessible spaces where families can gather, children can play and everyone can enjoy themselves,” said Troy Mayor Carmella Mantello. “These upgraded parks provide a cleaner, greener environment that our neighborhoods can take pride in.”

These ARPA investments are now highlighted through the “Troy Gets It Done” campaign under Mayor Mantello.

For more information about Troy’s parks and recreational facilities, visit troyny.gov.