Caitlin Barker, best known as the lead singer and guitarist of Candy Ambulance, will soon drop her latest new solo project under the name Barbie Barker.

The new venture showcases a collection of five intimate and powerful songs that delve into deeply personal themes such as substance abuse recovery, the longing for motherhood, solitude, partnership, and self-identity.

Her debut single “Unread,” which she released last Friday under Tummy Rub Records, reflects a journey of vulnerability and strength, capturing the essence of her life’s challenges and triumphs. The EP, titled “C,” will drop on streaming platforms later this week. It promises a heartfelt exploration of personal growth and resilience, making it a compelling listen for fans of authentic and emotional indie rock.