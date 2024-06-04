ALBANY – Attending prom for a high school student is a once-in-a-lifetime experience to celebrate with their classmates. As an adult, attending Emo Prom at The Hollow Bar & Kitchen was a fun moment for everyone to live out their best lives and be in the musical moment.

Many adults were dressed in their best black-dress and minimum colorful attire at No One You Know Presents’ event Friday, May 24. Spectators got to relive the music of bands such as Green Day, Jimmy Eat World, Blink 182, Fountains of Wayne, to Avril Lavigne and The Ataris by local bands, Seize Atlantis, Sydney Worthley and her full band.

Spectators also took part in raffles, posed for photos underneath the giant balloon photo drop, and played around with fun signage for funny photo poses. Two prom queens were crowned the winners of the 2024 Emo Prom by No One You Know Presents.

Emo Prom Photos by Amy Modesti/TheSpot518

To relieve the prom moments, check out the photos below…