TROY – Concert season has officially started and what a better way to start it than listening to live music outside Ryan’s Wake!

The Wake Up Wednesdays 2024 concert series began Wednesday, May 15 with music from local Celtic rock band, Hair of The Dog. Prior to the concert start, opening remarks were given by general manager of Ryan’s Wake Jared Kingsley, owner of Ryan’s Wake Chris Ryan, and City of Troy mayor Carmella Mantello.

Hair of The Dog features members Rick Bedrosian (acoustic guitar/vocals), Dan Samson (bass), Mark Foster (drums), and Eric Finn (violin) and together, the quartet performed a blend of original songs and cover tunes that moved their fans on their feet to the musical beat.

Follow Hair of The Dog on Facebook and go to www.rickbedrosian.com for concert listings.

Next for Wake Up Wednesdays was the Troy Music Review with members of Family Tree and special guest musicians, Luke McNamee, Bert Pagano, Joe Barna, Gene Sennes, Andy Hearn, Leo Kachidurian, Todd Nelson, Steve Aldi, and Rob Flemming.

The concert series continues on Wednesday, May 29 with the americana/bluegrass band, Eastbound Jesus.

Follow Ryan’s Wake on Facebook to keep up on the upcoming Wake-Up Wednesday concerts and future Ryan’s Wake events.

Photos by Amy Modesti/TheSpot518

