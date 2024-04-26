Collaborative School of the Arts to recognize students and productions at Proctors

SCHENECTADY – The stage is all set for area high school theatre students and its school productions on the MainStage of Proctors. Many high school students and their schools will be recognized for their extraordinary talents in the annual High School Musical Theatre Awards show Saturday, May 4, 7 p.m.

The awards show, modeled after the Tony Awards, recognizes exemplary students and local musical theater productions. It showcases the best of the best in high school productions while supporting young performers and their future in the theatre industry.

Nineteen local high schools were included in this year’s awards show.Local industry professionals reviewed the 19 high school performances this spring which were then selected by the professionals for the nomination and the awarding process.

In addition to the award recognition, guests will also watch live performances by selected nominees as well as view a showcase featuring high school students nominated for Best Actor and Best Actress.

The winners of the best actor and actress categories will move on to perform in the National High School Musical Theatre Awards (The Jimmys) and participate in Broadway-style workshops in New York City at a later date.

Tickets are available to purchase at the Box Office at Proctors in-person Monday through Saturday 10 a.m.-6 p.m. or via phone at (518)-346-6204. For more information on the nominees and for tickets, go to www.atproctors.org.