Local company helps make the process of recovery easier.

ALBANY – Spring has sprung, but the snow has persisted. With more severe snow, rain, and wind on the way, Star Roofing wants to be in your corner.

With severe storms comes some severe damage—especially to roofs. Damage can include leaks, torn shingles, or, in some cases, holes, causing even further damage to homes. Star wants homeowners in the Capital Region to know that they’re the advocates in your corner.

“Sometimes you’re not really aware of how much damage there could be,” Peter Wall said.

Star Roofing wants to make at least some part of making an insurance claim on damaged roofs easier. Star is active in inspecting, replacing, and repairing roofing systems. This includes providing professional advice to the designated insurance adjuster on the plan to make any repairs.

Star Roofing has a 25-year plus reputation with the major insurance companies in the region. Star isn’t just high-quality roofing; they also specialize in handling and managing claims. It’s essential that when dealing with roofing repairs, homeowners have a contractor, like Star Roofing, that will step in for them if there is a better and longer-lasting solution available. Without a roof, homes are left without any security, and it’s essential to keep a critical eye on them.

“In my mind, it’s always important to have a tradesman professional to be involved with insurance claims,” Wall said. “You’re not always sure if you’re getting what you’re supposed to get.”

Star also offers some advice to homeowners on being proactive against roof damage. Always keep trees trimmed off the roof line and ultimately away from the house if possible. Remove any decaying or cracked branches from trees that could snap or fall during a storm. Lastly, any debris left on the roof from previous storms or weather should be removed.

“On the calendar, it’s spring, but Star Roofing is waiting for the weather to break,” Wall said. “As soon as the weather breaks, we’re full steam ahead.”

With the ongoing weather, Star Roofing has already had to push its spring start back twice.

Wall and his team are ready to reinforce a home’s number one asset whether that’s through repairs or entire re-builds.

Star Roofing has every solution for its customers. With Star, there is no cookie-cutter, one-size-fits-all solution. Every roof is unique, and Star has an in-depth discussion to ensure they meet the customer’s needs and expectations.

Meeting with Star about their roofing solutions is very quick and a collaborative process. 24 hours after the in-home visit, a detailed written proposal will be given to customers. There is a constant give-and-take between Star Roofing salespeople and their customers.

From roofing trends to systems, shingles, and other materials, everything is a collaborative process. For those who don’t know much about roofing, Wall says they are more than willing to lead customers in the right direction of a long-term solution. This process is more than a sales call to Star Roofing.

As the wait continues, Star Roofing is happy to be the professional on homeowners’ sides when they’re struck by damage. With great quality work comes a great reputation, which creates good advocacy. It always helps to have Star Roofing in your corner.